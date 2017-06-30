#TBT Mixtape: Tei Shi's Exclusive Pla...

#TBT Mixtape: Tei Shi's Exclusive Playlist

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Billboard

"When you're a kid, what your parents listen to gets heavily tied into your most vivid memories," says the singer-songwriter. Welcome to #TBT Mixtape, Billboard's new series that showcases artists' very own throwback-themed playlists exclusive to Billboard 's Spotify account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May '17 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,591 • Total comments across all topics: 282,147,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC