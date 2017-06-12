Study: Premature Babies Often Catch U...

Study: Premature Babies Often Catch Up to Peers in School

A nurse holds the hand of a premature baby, who was born at five months of pregnancy, at a hospital in Medellin, Colombia, Aug. 20, 2014. A study following more than 1.3 million premature babies born in Florida found that two-thirds of those born at only 23 or 24 weeks were ready for kindergarten on time, and almost 2 percent of those infants later achieved gifted status in school.

