Striking Colombia teachers decry absence of post-peace investment

Promises by Colombia's government to improve public education after a peace deal with Marxist rebels are empty words, striking teachers said on Friday, as protests that have kept millions of children out of classes stretched into their 37th day. BOGOTA: Promises by Colombia's government to improve public education after a peace deal with Marxist rebels are empty words, striking teachers said on Friday, as protests that have kept millions of children out of classes stretched into their 37th day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.