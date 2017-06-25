Stacy Diaz, Roberto Cabral
Stacy Diaz and Roberto Miguel Cabral were married June 24 at the Boston Public Garden. Jesse Sweet, the bride's brother-in-law, obtained a certificate from the State of Massachusetts to officiate.
