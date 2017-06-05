Square copper mask found in the Andes...

Square copper mask found in the Andes in Argentina

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Who was the masked man? Archaeologists find strange square mask believed to be the oldest human-made metal object in South America A 3000-year-old rectangular copper mask found in Argentina is one of the oldest human-made metal object from South America. The mask, found in the same place where adults and children were buried, has holes in its eyes, nose and mouth positions - with small openings on the side that could have been used with thread to attach the mask to a face.

