Spanish-Language Comedy Special Entre Nos: Part 1 Debuts 6/16 on HBO Latino

HBO LATINO will bring audiences laughter with the debut of the hilarious stand up comedy special Entre Nos: Part 1 on Friday, June 16th at 9:30 EST. Directed by Joke Yanes and Adolfo Nowak, the 30-minute comedy special hosted by Alex Marin y Kall features no-holds-barred stand-up sets from Colombian comedienne Lisa Pereira and Mexican comedienne Mnica Escobedo.

