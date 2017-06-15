Solo exhibition of of works by Colomb...

Solo exhibition of of works by Colombian artist Beatriz Gonz lez opens at Galerie Peter Kilchmann

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

Beatriz Gonzalez, Enea de Baranoa , 2016. Oil on canvas, 135.5 x 60 cm . Galerie Peter Kilchmann is presenting a solo exhibition of Colombian artist Beatriz Gonzalez in collaboration with the gallery Casas Riegner, Bogota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May 16 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,691,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC