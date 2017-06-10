Search Continues after Colombia Touri...

Search Continues after Colombia Tourist Boat Accident

Rescue workers searched on Monday for as many as 16 people believed to be missing after a tourist boat sank the previous day in a reservoir in north-central Colombia, killing six people. The cause of the accident was still unclear, officials said.

