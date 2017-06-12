Sacred Valley of the Incas -- see Mac...

Sacred Valley of the Incas -- see Machu Picchu and more

CNN

The 70-mile narrow strip of land, in the Peruvian Andes, that runs roughly from the old imperial capital of Cusco to the enigmatic citadel of Machu Picchu remains a place of eerie natural beauty. Against a backdrop of snow-capped peaks, the fertile river valley winds below steep forests and ancient agricultural terraces while the mountain light at dusk gives the landscape an otherworldly glow.

