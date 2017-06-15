RPT-Puerto Ricans vote overwhelmingly...

RPT-Puerto Ricans vote overwhelmingly to apply for U.S. statehood

Puerto Rico voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to apply to Congress to become the 51st state, election officials said, although less than a quarter of eligible voters cast ballots in the plebiscite. Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said voters in the economically troubled U.S. island territory were sending a strong message to Congress.

