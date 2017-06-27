Rio's Caixa Cultural Presents Colombian Film Exhibition
Today, June 27th, Caixa Cultural in Centro opens the exhibit "A Caliwood de Luis Ospina: Cinema Colombiano de Vanguarda" . Through July 9th, the event screens 34 films and honors filmmaker Luis Ospina, one of the greatest names from Colombia's independent cinema.
