Rental Central
An evil social experiment is at the heart of this thriller. Eighty Americans are invited to corporate headquarters in Bogota, Colombia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Sonny
|4
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC