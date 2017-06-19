Recreational boat with 150 aboard sin...

Recreational boat with 150 aboard sinks near Colombian city

Authorities in Colombia say a rescue operation is underway after a recreational boat with about 150 people on board sank near Medellin. The air force said on Twitter that it was sending a helicopter to the Guatape reservoir while Medellin's mayor said firefighters and scuba divers were heading to the town.

