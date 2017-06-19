Rebel bomb attack halts Colombia's Ca...

Rebel bomb attack halts Colombia's Cano Limon crude pipeline

17 hrs ago

A bomb attack over the weekend by the Marxist ELN rebels has halted the flow of crude along Colombia's second largest oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, sources from the military and state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Tuesday. The explosion took place on Saturday in a rural area of Saravena municipality, in the province of Arauca.

