Rebel bomb attack halts Colombia's Cano Limon crude pipeline
A bomb attack over the weekend by the Marxist ELN rebels has halted the flow of crude along Colombia's second largest oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, sources from the military and state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Tuesday. The explosion took place on Saturday in a rural area of Saravena municipality, in the province of Arauca.
