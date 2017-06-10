Raw: Colombian Boat Sinks; 6 Dead, 15 Missing
Scuba divers on Monday continued searching for bodies in a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin where a tourist boat packed with more than 150 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized, leaving at least six people dead and 15 missing.
