Rangers snap up prolific Colombian Alfredo Morelos to bolster Europa League tilt
Striker Alfredo Morelos will be part of Rangers' Europa League squad after the Ibrox side beat UEFA's transfer deadline to seal his signature. The Ibrox outfit confirmed the signing of the 20-year-old from Finnish side HJK Helsink on a three-year deal just hours after learning their first two qualifying-round opponents .
