Public Schedule: Public Schedule: June 28, 2017

5:00 p.m. Secretary Tillerson meets with Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, in Washington, D.C. 9:00 a.m. Under Secretary Shannon meets with a group of EU Political Security Committee Ambassadors, at the Department of State. 1:00 p.m. Under Secretary Shannon participates in a working luncheon with the Latin American Ambassadors to the U.S., hosted by Brazilian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergio Amaral, in Washington, D.C. 5:30 p.m. Under Secretary Shannon meets with Swiss Ambassador to Iran Giulio Haas, at the Department of State.

