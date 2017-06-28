Public Schedule: Public Schedule: June 28, 2017
5:00 p.m. Secretary Tillerson meets with Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, in Washington, D.C. 9:00 a.m. Under Secretary Shannon meets with a group of EU Political Security Committee Ambassadors, at the Department of State. 1:00 p.m. Under Secretary Shannon participates in a working luncheon with the Latin American Ambassadors to the U.S., hosted by Brazilian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergio Amaral, in Washington, D.C. 5:30 p.m. Under Secretary Shannon meets with Swiss Ambassador to Iran Giulio Haas, at the Department of State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Sonny
|4
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC