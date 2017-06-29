President Clinton to participate in F...

President Clinton to participate in First World Coffee Producers Forum in Colombia

Today, the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation announced that President Bill Clinton, the Founder of the Clinton Foundation & 42nd President of the United States, will address the World Coffee Producers Forum, which will be held in Medellin, Colombia, on July 10-12, 2017. President Clinton, whose global work in Africa, Latin America, and around the world has been instrumental in the fight against poverty and the promotion of economic and social development, especially in rural areas, will participate in a panel with Colombian President, Juan Manuel Santos, on "Economic Sustainability and Rural Development to promote Global Stability and Democracy."

Chicago, IL

