Popular mall in Colombia evacuated after explosion

4 hrs ago

BOGOTA, Colombia - One of the busiest shopping centers in Colombia's capital is being evacuated after a strong explosion that reportedly injured five people. Witnesses told local media that Saturday's blast happened in a second-floor bathroom at Centro Andino in the heart of Bogota's tourist district.

Chicago, IL

