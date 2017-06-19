Pope seeks to encourage Colombian rec...

Pope seeks to encourage Colombian reconciliation with trip

Pope Francis will preside over a reconciliation ceremony between Colombian victims and former guerrillas during a September visit aimed at consolidating the peace process to end Latin America's longest-running armed conflict. Francis will also pay homage to the patron saint of slaves, the 16th-century Jesuit priest St. Peter Claver, when he travels to the former slave-trading hub of Cartagena.

