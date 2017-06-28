'Pistol plan' shows why peace celebrations in Colombia premature

At a ceremony earlier this week, UN inspectors confirmed that more than 7,000 FARC rebels had turned over their weapons, marking the formal conclusion of a months-long disarmament process and another important milestone for the government's historic peace agreement with Colombia's largest guerrilla group. But the peace deal with the FARC has not brought an end to the country's 53 years of armed conflict.

