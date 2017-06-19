PICS: Bomb kills 3 at Colombian mall

PICS: Bomb kills 3 at Colombian mall

21 hrs ago

A homemade bomb placed rocked a busy mall in Colombia's capital filled with Father's Day shoppers over the weekend, killing three people, including a French woman, and wounding nine others. Witnesses said they were evacuated from movie theaters and stores after the Saturday evening blast at the upscale Centro Andino in Bogota's tourist district.

