PICS: Bomb kills 3 at Colombian mall
A homemade bomb placed rocked a busy mall in Colombia's capital filled with Father's Day shoppers over the weekend, killing three people, including a French woman, and wounding nine others. Witnesses said they were evacuated from movie theaters and stores after the Saturday evening blast at the upscale Centro Andino in Bogota's tourist district.
