Paul Pogba dabs WHILE scoring as Davi...

Paul Pogba dabs WHILE scoring as David Ospina hits dream free-kick in crazy charity match

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Metro

Paul Pogba took the dab to a whole new level when he performed the move in the process of scoring during an entertaining charity match against Juan Cuadrado's select XI in Colombia. His assortment of players, which included brother Mathias - who scored twice on the night - were 5-3 up heading into the final minutes of the match in Medellin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May '17 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,373 • Total comments across all topics: 282,023,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC