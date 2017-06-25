Paul Pogba dabs WHILE scoring as David Ospina hits dream free-kick in crazy charity match
Paul Pogba took the dab to a whole new level when he performed the move in the process of scoring during an entertaining charity match against Juan Cuadrado's select XI in Colombia. His assortment of players, which included brother Mathias - who scored twice on the night - were 5-3 up heading into the final minutes of the match in Medellin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Sonny
|4
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC