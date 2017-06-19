Paul McCartney schedules concert in C...

Paul McCartney schedules concert in Colombia; expected to announce Australia tour in the morning

Paul McCartney has added a new South American concert to his One on One Tour at the end of his previously announced four-show visit to Brazil this October. The former Beatles star will play Medellin, Colombia, on October 24 , marking the second time ever he will have performed in the country.

Chicago, IL

