Pacific Alliance reaches tax accord for pension funds

Thursday

The Pacific Alliance trade group said on Thursday it has reached a tax agreement for pension funds operating in the bloc's four nations in an effort to stimulate investment in infrastructure projects. The alliance, which comprises Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru, was formed in April 2011, aimed at improving trade flows and bolstering investment.

Chicago, IL

