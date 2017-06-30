Pacific Alliance reaches tax accord for pension funds
The Pacific Alliance trade group said on Thursday it has reached a tax agreement for pension funds operating in the bloc's four nations in an effort to stimulate investment in infrastructure projects. The alliance, which comprises Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru, was formed in April 2011, aimed at improving trade flows and bolstering investment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Sonny
|4
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC