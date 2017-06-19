OAS chief says he'd quit in exchange ...

OAS chief says he'd quit in exchange for - freedom' in Venezuela

The head of the Organization of American States said Saturday he would resign in exchange for reforms in Venezuela he said would bring "freedom" to the South American nation. In a video posted on Twitter and the OAS website, Secretary General Luis Almagro continued his harsh denunciation of the socialist country and said international silence on the issue was dangerous.

Chicago, IL

