NSF International opens Colombian office to meet demand
NSF International has opened an office in Colombia to meet growing demand for auditing, certification and training services in the country. Colombia is one of Latin America's fastest growing agricultural, food and beverage product exporters with annual sales growing by almost 30%, according to DANE - The National Department of Administrative Statistics in Colombia.
