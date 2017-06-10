Nine dead, 28 missing in Colombia tourist boat sinking
At least nine people were dead and 28 missing after a boat carrying tourists sank in a reservoir in northwestern Colombia, a regional official said today. Authorities did not yet say what caused the four-deck Almirante to go down in the El Penol reservoir in the tourist town of Guatape yesterday, where Colombian and foreign tourists take leisure cruises.
