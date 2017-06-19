Man found dead with pillow covering face in pricey Brooklyn home

Cops are investigating the death of a 57-year-old Brooklyn venture capitalist who was found naked on his bed with a pillow covering his head, officials said Tuesday. Neil Rodney Smith was found inside his pricey DUMBO home on Main St. about 1:45 p.m. Monday by a friend from Bogota, Colombia, who was staying with the financier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.