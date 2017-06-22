Luxury resort offers spa days, horseb...

Luxury resort offers spa days, horseback riding and prostitutes

The Good Girls Sex Resort in Cali, Colombia, provides the typical vacation experience, but guests can also purchase time with local women for the night. Guests who check into the resort get typical holiday activities like horse-riding and golf, as well as threesomes and room service from escorts.

Chicago, IL

