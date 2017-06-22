Leftist rebels in Colombia: Dutch jou...

Leftist rebels in Colombia: Dutch journalists will be freed

Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

BOGOTA, Colombia - Leftist rebels say they will free two Dutch journalists kidnapped while reporting in a restive region of northeastern Colombia. Cameraman Eugenio Follender and reporter Derk Bolt were working for a Dutch show called "Spoorloos" when they disappeared Monday.

Chicago, IL

