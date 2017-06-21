Greece hunts Colombians over hospital kit stolen in Athens
Greek police say a Colombian criminal gang has stolen expensive medical equipment from four Athens hospitals, with similar thefts seen across Europe. Three suspects, still at large, have been identified.
