Gay trio's modern family recognised

2 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

THREE gay men say they have gained legal recognition as the first "polyamorous family" in Colombia, where same-sex marriages were legalised last year. "We wanted to validate our household ... and our rights, because we had no solid legal basis establishing us as a family," said one of the men, actor Victor Hugo Prada, in a video published by Colombian media on Monday.

Chicago, IL

