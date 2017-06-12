FARC's elusive finances undercut supp...

FARC's elusive finances undercut support for Colombia peace

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Sept. 23, 2016 file photo, rebel leaders Rodrigo Londono, center, Ivan Marquez, right, and Pastor Alape, left, attend the closing event of the 10th conference of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, in Yari Plains, Colombia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May 16 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC