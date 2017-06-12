FARC's elusive finances undercut supp...

FARC's elusive finances undercut support for Colombia peace

As Colombia's leftist rebel movement begins making its transition to a political party, a crucial question hangs over the process: how much money is it hiding? Chief prosecutor Nestor Martinez rocked the nation last week by saying he has compiled evidence that the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia is sitting on an illegal fortune worth hundreds of millions of dollars, a political war chest that outstrips the coffers of traditional parties. He asserted that its assets, arising from the FARC's involvement in the drug trade as well as illegal mining and extortion, include everything from herds of cattle held in the name of front men to offshore shell companies.

