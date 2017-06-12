FARC's elusive finances udercuts support for Colombia peace
23, 2016 file photo, rebel leaders Rodrigo Londono, center, Ivan Marquez, right, and Pastor Alape, left, attend the closing event of the 10th conference of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombi... BOGOTA, Colombia - As Colombia's leftist rebel movement begins making its transition to a political party, a crucial question hangs over the process: how much money is it hiding? Chief prosecutor Nestor Martinez rocked the nation last week by saying he has compiled evidence that the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia is sitting on an illegal fortune worth hundreds of millions of dollars, a political war chest that outstrips the coffers of traditional parties.
