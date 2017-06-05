FARC Accuses Colombian Government of ...

FARC Accuses Colombian Government of 'Repeatedly Breaking' Peace Accord

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Voice of America

Weapons belonging to rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia are stored at a rebel camp in La Carmelita near Puerto Asis in Colombia's southwestern state of Putumayo. The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia accused the Colombian government Sunday of "repeatedly breaking" various terms of their peace deal, and threatened to delay the Marxist rebels' demobilization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May 16 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC