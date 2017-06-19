Ex-Sept. 11 worker gets drug case par...

Ex-Sept. 11 worker gets drug case pardon, fights deportation

A former ground zero worker has filed a legal challenge to his pending deportation to Colombia after receiving a pardon from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on a 1990 drug conviction. Cardona is from Santiago de Cali, Colombia, and entered the U.S. illegally in 1986.

Chicago, IL

