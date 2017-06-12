Donated football tops bring a smile t...

Donated football tops bring a smile to faces of orphans in Colombian capital

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Carrickfergus Today

Carrick pastor Drew Hamill and Sunday school super Hollie McCrudden, from Victoria Evangelical Hall, returned to Bogota in Colmbia last month for a week's mission work. They visited three different projects - Hope House one for boys, Hope House two for girls and a centre in the Juan Rey district which feeds 300 children daily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carrickfergus Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May 16 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,769 • Total comments across all topics: 281,769,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC