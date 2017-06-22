Desperate Venezuelans set sights on C...

Desperate Venezuelans set sights on Colombia as worry mounts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In this June, 9, 2017 photo, Saraid Valbuena, 20, holds her 4-month-old daughter bundled in a blanket, as her husband Jesus Barrios slices mangoes to sell, in Bogota, Colombia. "When you talk to Venezuelans, they all say, 'I want to come,'" said Valbuena, who made the journey with her husband and their then-1-month-old daughter earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May '17 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC