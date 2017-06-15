Daniel Candeias jets in for Rangers talks as Ibrox club close in on Alfredo Morelos
RANGERS are closing in on another two signings with the news Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos is in line to join the Ibrox club along with Daniel Candeias. It emerged yesterday that 20-year-old Morelos is high on Pedro Caixinha's hit list and is close to becoming the latest recruit in the Portuguese's Ibrox overhaul with his agent claiming a deal has already been struck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14)
|May 16
|Sonny
|4
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC