Crowne Plaza Barranquilla Opens in Colombia

The 76-room new-build hotel is located within the Torres del Atlntico business complex, a set of two identical towers that provide city and Caribbean views. The 13-floor hotel allows for a range of experiences - from tasting Colombian flavors and international cuisine at the San Blas restaurant, to experiencing views from the top floor's Skybar and swimming pool, and maintaining a state of wellness in the fitness center and spa.

