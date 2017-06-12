Crowne Plaza Barranquilla Opens in Co...

Crowne Plaza Barranquilla Opens in Colombia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hotel Business

The 76-room new-build hotel is located within the Torres del Atlntico business complex, a set of two identical towers that provide city and Caribbean views. The 13-floor hotel allows for a range of experiences - from tasting Colombian flavors and international cuisine at the San Blas restaurant, to experiencing views from the top floor's Skybar and swimming pool, and maintaining a state of wellness in the fitness center and spa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May '17 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC