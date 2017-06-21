Colombian rebels hand over 30 percent...

Colombian rebels hand over 30 percent of weapons to UN

BOGOTA, Colombia - Guerrillas in Colombia have begun to lay down their weapons as part of last year's historic peace agreement, injecting a much-needed dose of optimism after weeks of feuding over the slow pace of the accord's implementation. The United Nations on Thursday said that it had collected some 2,300 weapons that were handed over a day earlier by guerrillas belonging to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

