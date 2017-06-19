Colombian police arrest eight in mall bombing probe
Eight people from a little-known urban guerrilla group have been arrested in connection with a bombing last week at an upscale mall in the Colombian capital Bogota, the police said on Saturday, Reuters reported. Three people were killed and eight wounded when an explosive detonated in a women's restroom at the Andino shopping center on June 17. Four men and four women, members of The People's Revolutionary Movement rebel group, were captured - half in Bogota and half in El Espinal in Tolima province, national police director Jorge Nieto told journalists.
