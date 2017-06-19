Colombian police arrest eight in mall...

Colombian police arrest eight in mall bombing probe

Eight people from a little-known urban guerrilla group have been arrested in connection with a bombing last week at an upscale mall in the Colombian capital Bogota, the police said on Saturday. A man carries flowers to leave as a tribute to victims after an explosive device detonated in a restroom at the Andino shopping center on Saturday, in Bogota, Colombia June 18, 2017.

