Colombian guerrillas disarm, starting their risky return to civilian life
This article, originally published on April 5 2017 with the headline "For Colombian rebels, a risky shift from armed revolt to party politics", has been updated to reflect the latest developments in Colombia's peace process. After missing the initial May 31 deadline to hand over their weapons, the FARC guerrillas have now completed the disarmament process, closing the final chapter of a 50-year conflict with the government of Colombia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Colombia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Sonny
|4
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC