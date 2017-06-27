Colombian guerrillas disarm, starting their risky return to civilian life

This article, originally published on April 5 2017 with the headline "For Colombian rebels, a risky shift from armed revolt to party politics", has been updated to reflect the latest developments in Colombia's peace process. After missing the initial May 31 deadline to hand over their weapons, the FARC guerrillas have now completed the disarmament process, closing the final chapter of a 50-year conflict with the government of Colombia.

