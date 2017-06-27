Colombian Airline Wants To Make Its Planes Have Ridiculously Small Standing Seats
VivaColombia, which flies daily from Medellin to Miami, is the latest airline to express interest in vertical seating, The Telegraph reported Tuesday. "There are people out there right now researching whether you can fly standing up," VivaColombia's founder and CEO William Shaw said.
