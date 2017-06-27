Colombian Airline Wants To Make Its P...

Colombian Airline Wants To Make Its Planes Have Ridiculously Small Standing Seats

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

VivaColombia, which flies daily from Medellin to Miami, is the latest airline to express interest in vertical seating, The Telegraph reported Tuesday. "There are people out there right now researching whether you can fly standing up," VivaColombia's founder and CEO William Shaw said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15) 18 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May '17 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC