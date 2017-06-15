Colombia Sees First Gay Polygamous Ma...

Colombia Sees First Gay Polygamous Marriage. Sort Of.

Last year Colombia became the fourth country in South America to legally recognize same-sex marriages. Now three men are trying to push the boundaries of the law further by getting a marriage including all three of them recognized as a singular family: a gay polygamous or polyamorous relationship.

