Colombia: Record death toll rises with murder of indigenous leader

Official statistics show that a staggering 156 social leaders were killed in Colombia in the 14 months between January 1, 2016 and March 1, 2017. Jose Maria Lemus, president of the Tibu Community Board in Colombia's North of Santander state, has been killed, the Peoples' Congress reported June 14. His murder adds to the growing list of recently assassinated social, Indigenous and human rights activists in the South American country.

