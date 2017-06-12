Colombia: Record death toll rises with murder of indigenous leader
Official statistics show that a staggering 156 social leaders were killed in Colombia in the 14 months between January 1, 2016 and March 1, 2017. Jose Maria Lemus, president of the Tibu Community Board in Colombia's North of Santander state, has been killed, the Peoples' Congress reported June 14. His murder adds to the growing list of recently assassinated social, Indigenous and human rights activists in the South American country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Left Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14)
|May 16
|Sonny
|4
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC