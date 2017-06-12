Colombia is the Fastest Growing Count...

Colombia is the Fastest Growing Country for IT and Digital Services in the Latin American Region

The Colombian Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies and ProColombia showcased the country's advances in connectivity, digital content and IT during eMerge Americas, a two-day technology conference in Miami. The country had a stand where 26 Colombian digital entrepreneurs were able to meet with buyers and investors from all over the world, as well as network with other participants.

